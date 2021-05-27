Rain and storms return tonight

We’re off to a cooler start the morning. Humidity has lowered quite a bit from where we were Wednesday, leaving us with drier air and a refreshing feel out the door. It will still be another warm, summer-like day though. Highs temperatures this afternoon will rise into the low and mid 80s this afternoon

Clouds will increase throughout the day out ahead of our next rain maker. Showers and thunderstorms are moving through westerns Missouri at this time and it’s this same system that will bring us rain and storms later on today. Most of Thursday will be rather dry but by the late after, a few spotty showers will be possible. Showers and storms will slowly increase in coverage through the late evening and overnight hours.

The chance for severe storms tonight is low but it can’t be completely ruled out. The more favorable dynamics for severe weather are centered off to our west. However, a few stronger, gusty storms will be possible, especially late tonight.

Carb Day is looking rather wet with scattered showers around from the morning and persisting off and on through the afternoon and evening. There will be gaps of dry time on Friday but keep the rain gear nearby. Temperatures Friday afternoon will be much cooler, falling into the lower 60s.

The rest of the race/holiday weekend is looking fantastic. Temperatures will be cooler but still comfortable Saturday. Race day comes with sunshine and highs in the mid 70s. We keep the great weather going right through Memorial Day with more sunshine and highs in the mid 70s.