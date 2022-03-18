After a great stretch of dry and mild weather, changes are on the way. We’re already seeing clouds moving into the area but we’re still dry for Friday morning. Temperatures are mild, in the upper 40s and low 50s. A light jacket is recommended for the morning but be sure to have the rain gear for the afternoon.

A low pressure system sitting to our southwest will track northeast today and linger in the area for Saturday. Rain will come with it. Expect showers to develop here mainly after the lunch hour and reaching its peak coverage by the time kids are getting out of school this afternoon. We’ll keep scattered showers with some thunderstorm activity around through the rest of the evening.

A few isolated strong to severe thunderstorms are possible. Damaging winds and large hail will be the primary threats with any storms that do develop, but the presence of the low nearby will also keep the chance for rotating storms and isolated tornadoes in play. While the threat is low, still be weather aware this afternoon and evening. The best timing for the potential of severe storms will be between 5 p.m. and 10 p.m.

Temperatures this afternoon will rise to the low and mid 60s. It’s not 70° warmth, but it’s still above average. Our average high this time of year is 53°.

Rain will linger in the forecast Saturday and temperatures will turn sharply colder. We’ll start the early morning hours off with temperatures in the low to mid 50s and they will be falling to the mid 40s by the afternoon. Gusty winds near 25 mph will create a wind chill of temperatures feeling about 5° to 10° cooler than the air temperature. However, we salvage some of the weekend. Sunday will be a cold start in the mid 30s but by the afternoon, we’ll have plenty of sunshine and temperatures back in the low 60s. We’re even better on Monday with another 70° day on tap.