Rain and storms have returned

Rain has returned to central Indiana. We’ve had a few heavier thunderstorms around this Wednesday morning, although most have stayed dry. Isolated storms will remain possible this morning before becoming more widely scattered this afternoon. Be sure to take the umbrella with you out the door, you won’t want to be caught without it later. With the amount of moisture we have available in the atmosphere, those that do get under thunderstorm development will have the potential for some very heavy downpours. Severe storms are not expected today, but an isolated strong, gusty storm can’t be completely ruled out. Along with that, heavy rainfall and frequent lightning will provide hazards of their own.

Storm activity will decrease as the sun goes down and transition back to being more isolated through the overnight hours. Thursday will be a near repeat of today. Widely scattered showers and storms will develop again, increasing in coverage during the afternoon. However, the difference tomorrow will come with a passing cold front that will start to knock the humidity down to more comfortable levels by the end of the day.

We close out the week on Friday with sunshine, lowered humidity and dry conditions. However, it will still be warm with temperatures in the mid 80s. The humidity and rain chances quickly climb again as we head into the weekend.