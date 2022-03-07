For the second morning in a row, the severe storms swept through portions of central Indiana. Monday morning brought very heavy rainfall and winds gusting to 60 mph. The radar is looking much better this morning. Storm activity is winding down as rain eases too. However, flooding will remain a concern for the next several hours. Indianapolis has picked up 1.77″ of rain since midnight. A Flood Warning is in effect until 9:15 AM. This will greatly impact low-lying areas as well as those that are near rivers, creeks and streams. In addition, standing water, hydroplaning and deep, water filled potholes are going to be a problem on the roads today.

We’re learning this morning that the National Weather Service has confirmed an EF0 occurred in western Cass county early Sunday morning. This was confirmed 4 miles SW of Royal Center and was reported at 2:05 AM Sunday. Estimated peak winds were at 70 mph and traveled a path ~1/2 mile long. You can learn more about this event here.

We’ll keep with chances for widely scattered rain showers Monday morning into the afternoon. As colder air mixes in, our northern counties could see this precipitation change over to a wintry mix and light snow. We turn very breezy this afternoon as well, and gusty northwesterly winds will drive feels-like temperatures down to the 20s. This may be a shock to the system after such a beautiful weekend. Be sure to have the coat and rain gear with you today.