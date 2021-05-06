Rain and storm chances return Thursday afternoon

Temperatures are trending five to 10 degrees cooler this Thursday morning compared to the same time yesterday. Long sleeves are needed out-the-door this morning as temperatures dip down into the lower 40s. You will want to grab an umbrella as well as shower chances climb this afternoon!

A cold front is going to travel over the state this afternoon and bring our next round of rainfall during the second half of the day. There could be a few thunderstorms in the mix by the evening rush along with heavy downpours. It will also turn breezy with winds gusts near 30 MPH during the passage of the cold front.

Shower chances will decline early in the evening and skies will become mostly clear overnight. It will be a chilly open to Friday as lows fall near 40° in Indianapolis. There will be more dry hours on Friday with only a limited shower chance in the evening.

We will open Mother’s Day weekend dry with partly sunny skies. Another round of rain moves into central Indiana Saturday night and into Sunday. Temperatures on Mother’s Day will be more than 15 degrees below average for the date!