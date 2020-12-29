Rain and snow are likely across the state through the New Year’s Day

The last days of 2020 will be cloudy with a chance for rain and snow. As a storm system approaches from our southwest we’ll have a chance for snow showers this evening. Slick roads are likely overnight as temperatures will cool below freezing.

A warm surge of air associated with this system will push temperatures into the 50s with rain Wednesday. The heaviest rain will fall early in the day and up to a half-inch of rain is likely.

Behind the cold front, expect a cloudy, colder New Year’s Eve.

We’ll start 2021 with highs again in the 50s. Plan for gusty winds and up to an inch of rain on New Year’s Day. For the weekend, Saturday looks dry with a chance for snow on Sunday.

Rain will develop Wednesday morning.

Heavy rain is likely through lunchtime.

Rain will continue through Wednesday afternoon.

Highs will be near 50 degrees Wednesday afternoon

Up to 1.50″ of rain is likely this week.

Expect a cloudy, cool Thursday.

The heaviest rain will fall Friday.