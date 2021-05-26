Rain and cooler temperatures are on the way to central Indiana

With a high of 76 degrees, the streak of 80-degree days for Indianapolis ended at six. We’ll be back in the 80s again Thursday but the warm up will be short-lived. After a sunny, warm afternoon showers and strong storms will develop in the evening.

Rainfall will be more widespread on Friday, and temperatures will be much cooler. Highs will be near 70 degrees Friday and cooler air will stick around for the holiday weekend. We’ll have sunny skies and temperatures in the 60s for Saturday. Sunshine will prevail through the weekend with highs in the mid 70s for the Indy 500 on Sunday and for Memorial Day.

After a dry weekend we’ll have scattered showers and thunderstorms Monday and Tuesday.

Much-needed rain fell across central Indiana Wednesday.

We have had three inches of rain this month.

Rainfall for May is still an inch below average.

Strong storms are likely Thursday evening.

Rain will continue through Friday.

Up to an inch of rain is likely through Friday.

Cooler air will be with us through the weekend.