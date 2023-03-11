INDIANAPOLIS – We’re getting ready for a round of showers and late night wintry mix across the state.

Sunday at a glance

Mixed precipitation ahead

Most of Saturday will be spent dry. We’ll even see a few breaks in the clouds at the beginning of the day. Then rain showers get fired up heading into Saturday evening.

Snow chances

Prepare for hazardous travel conditions Sunday morning. In the overnight hours to early Sunday, mixed precipitation will occur as that rain transitions to snow. We’ll wake up to periods of snow showers by Sunday morning.

Temperatures on Sunday

Getting into the lower 40s will help keep this a wet snow. Although these temperatures will be cooler than our seasonal average of 50 degrees, they will be above freezing into the day Sunday. Highs will be in the lower 40s.

Can the snow stick?

It’s possible that around one half an inch of snow sticks to elevated surfaces and grassy areas, where temperatures are a bit cooler. This will be a pretty wet snow though, as temperatures head into the upper 40s Saturday afternoon, and rebound nicely again on Sunday.

Normal highs in the 50s

Today is the first day our average high temperatures reach 50 degrees! A sure sign spring is right around the corner in Indiana.