Quite cold all day; tracking minor snow chances

The coldest air of the season, so far, arrived Tuesday morning. Indianapolis dropped to 18°, the coldest we’ve been since Feb. 20. With wind chills in the single digits, you’ll likely want to opt for some extra layers as you’re heading out the door.

We’ll remain quite chilly into the afternoon too with cloudy skies. Many locations will struggle to even get out of the 20s. We’re looking at a high temperature of 30° for Indianapolis on Tuesday.

Snow chances are in the forecast for this evening, but they will be quite minimal. Most who see snow will see it in the form of flurries. However, a dusting to a very light coating of snow is possible in our southern counties late this evening and into the overnight hours.

Skies brighten up tomorrow afternoon and we start our warming trend. Highs tomorrow will be in the upper 30s. We turn warmer and wetter as we close the week with 60s back in the forecast by Friday.