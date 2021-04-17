Quite chilly overnight; Frost Advisory issued

It’s going to be a chilly night across central Indiana. A Frost Advisory has been issued for our north and eastern counties beginning at 2 O’clock Sunday morning and lasting through AM. Clearing skies tonight will aid in the quickly falling temperatures as they drop into the 30s tonight. This could cause damage to any sensitive vegetation you have outdoors. Cover up these plants or bring them indoors, if you can.

Skies will start to cloud back up Sunday morning and rain chances will return before the weekend is out. Don’t worry, there will still be plenty of dry time. Showers will hold off until the afternoon tomorrow and be isolated to widely scattered in nature.

We start off the new week dry with temperatures still slightly below average. A strong surge of cold air will arrive late Tuesday into Wednesday and even bring with it the chance for frozen precipitation. Brace for the chill! Temperatures Wednesday afternoon are only expected to rebound to the mid 40s.