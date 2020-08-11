Quieter forecast ahead

After watching a derecho bring 70mph damaging winds to Central Indiana Monday evening we are waking up to much quieter weather this Tuesday morning.

We’re starting off our day with temperatures in the upper 60s and low 70s. No more widespread rain is expected but we’re leaving in a 5% chance because a stray sprinkle can’t completely be ruled out. Dew points are down slightly thanks to that northerly breeze but it will still feel rather humid.

We have lowered rain chances each day this week and any rain we do get will accumulate to less than a tenth of an inch across the area. We’ll continue to watch the model updates to see if we bring back any of the rain chances we had had in earlier runs.

Temperatures will stay close to normal in the mid 80s all through the next week. If we are able to keep the rain at bay, expect forecast temperatures to go up.