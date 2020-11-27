Quiet weekend followed by winter blast

Cooler this Friday morning with the upper 30s and low 40s through sunrise. We will briefly hit 51 this afternoon but most of today will be spent in the 40s. Plenty of cloud cover lingers through the morning but we should manage to be partly sunny for the afternoon.

Clouds will exit early on Saturday which will allow us to cool off a lot. We’ll be sunny but below freezing Saturday morning with a more pleasant afternoon to follow. If you want to get Christmas lights up, I’d say get that done this weekend. A winter blast is blowing in next week.

Sunday night rain will begin to fall. As temperatures fall Monday morning, that rain will turn to snow. The snow will continue to accumulate through Tuesday morning. The Weather Authority is continuing to monitor this very closely.

Even after the snow stops falling, we will not escape the 30s. Overnight lows will dip to the low 20s Tuesday night so extra layers Wednesday morning.