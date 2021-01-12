Quiet weather Tuesday; wintry mix approaches

Temperatures are within a degree or two of where they were 24 hours ago but the wind chill is worse. We’ve seen wind chills as low as 12 degrees this morning so you’re going to want your winter coat. Temperatures won’t be above freezing until lunchtime but beyond that it should shape up to be a pretty decent afternoon. Highs will be warmer than any of the last seven days and the sun should be able to peek out as clouds try to exit. Northern counties may have more clouds than the rest of us, though.

Another cold start turns to a pleasant afternoon on Wednesday. We are tracking a wintry mix arriving Thursday night into Friday and Saturday. At this point the snow that follows the rain looks minimal and won’t even make a dent in our more than eight inch deficit. We still are expecting messy roads Friday, though, so plan for that.

After the end of week wintry mix, the wind will shift and usher in much colder air.