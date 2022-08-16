INDIANAPOLIS – With a dry and seasonal day ahead, no new records will be set for this date. Overnight lows will drop into the 60s, maybe a few 50s, but nothing record-breaking.

Record high temperature: 102° (1988)

Record low temperature: 50° (1979)

Record rainfall: 1.43″ (1886)

No severe weather is expected for the rest of the workweek. No activity really is expected the rest of the week. However, that doesn’t mean it hasn’t happened in the past on this date before. Back on August 16, 1993, severe thunderstorms brought 60-70 mph winds to central Indiana, causing downed trees and power lines.