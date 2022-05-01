INDIANAPOLIS – It’s finally the Month of May in Indiana! We start things off quiet and mild in the weather department (for now, at least).
Sunday at a glance
Dry and decently sunny start to May
This is a side-by-side display for Sunday and Monday afternoon. Dry air takes over, and we get a mix of sun and clouds for Sunday. Even more sunshine is headed our way by Monday.
Weather pattern in the days ahead
We’ll maintain a bit of ridging to start the week off that provides sunshine, a dry environment, and decently warm temperatures in the low 70s. This starts to flatten out and become more zonal as the week continues.
Next chance for rain Tuesday
We’ll see rain showers early Tuesday morning. There’s a good chance we could get some thunderstorms before 7 a.m.