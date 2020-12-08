Quiet weather continues; brief warm up

Chilly start to this morning but temperatures are pretty much within a degree or two of 24 hours ago. We’re going to have clouds to start with just a partly sunny sky throughout the day.

Highs should hit a normal low 40s and a 5 mph breeze will only give us a small wind chill factor.

Wednesday will start off cloudy and chilly but just lovely for the afternoon. The clouds will thin by lunchtime and all that sunshine will allow us to warm to 50 degrees. Great day to get outside!

Even better than Wednesday will be Thursday: bright from start to finish with highs into the 50s. More active as we near the weekend and then the temperatures bottom out.