Quiet and Breezy Thursday

As we get closer to ending the work week, Thursday calls for a dry and milder day across Central Indiana. Highs will be in the low-to-mid 50s with a few peeks of the sun also possible. Otherwise, skies will remain mostly cloudy with a breezy southwest wind. We’ll be quiet until the overnight hours arrive ahead of our next storm system.

Storm System #2

Starting after midnight, the system currently out in the Rockies will begin its mark on the Midwest. Ahead of it, Winter Storm Watches, Warnings and Advisories have been posted. Counties in Michiana are under a Winter Storm Watch Friday late through early Saturday. No headlines for us in Central Indiana but we will get some precipitation from this storm. However, it will mainly be rain because we will be in the “warmer sector” of the storm.

Depending on temperatures, a mix to potentially a quick burst of snow will arrive after Midnight. With that in mind, some slushy accumulations are possible especially Indianapolis and north before dawn Friday. Otherwise, it will be rain as temperatures warm up so any slush/snow will quickly melt. It will also be heavy rain at times Friday and it will be breezy. Highs Friday will be in the mid-to-upper 40s before temperatures crash late. Be extra careful on both commutes Friday with the wintry precipitation and the gusty winds.

While Friday will be messy, decent rainfall will come from this. A healthy 1-1.5″ is likely with some localized amounts closer to 2.0″ also being possible. This is good news because we inherited the drought from 2023.

Once the cold front passes through later Friday, we’ll get on the back end of the system. That will bring wraparound moisture in the form of light snow. The wind-driven light snow may also cause some travel impacts, especially in more rural open areas of Central Indiana late Friday into early Saturday. I’d expect some lower visibility levels and a few slick spots overnight and Saturday morning as temperatures drop.

Waking up on Saturday will be much colder as highs will struggle to get out of the 20s. Wind chills in the single digits are also likely and then below zero at night. Highs in the teens Sunday-Tuesday are also on tap. This will be the coldest air since December 2022 for Central Indiana with light snow and flurries possible through Tuesday.

Highs will be running a good 25-30° below normal. Wind chills on the mornings of Sunday-Tuesday in outlying spots could reach as low as -10° to -15°.