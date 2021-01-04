Quiet stretch; some flurries possible for central Indiana

Chilly this morning but overall not bad for a January morning. We have had some patchy fog but nothing notably dense over the last hour. Dense fog has been reported in Illinois.

Temperatures will climb above average for the afternoon with highs briefly hitting the low 40s. No wet weather is expected, so we can continue to dry up the puddles from all the rain we’ve had over the last week.

No significant snow chances until next Monday but we could have flurries that cause a brief coating Tuesday morning and again on Thursday. Under a half inch totals are expected. South of Columbus will only get rain showers.

An overall peaceful pattern for the next seven days. Temperatures won’t bounce around very much and no significant active weather until next week.