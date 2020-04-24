Quiet Friday; active weekend forecast

Fog limiting visibility this morning; especially in our northern counties where temperatures have been able to cool more into the 40s. Indianapolis visibility will continue to drop over the morning. Once we get to 9am, we’ll see more sunshine taking over. We won’t completely clear out the clouds today but it’ll be brighter and a little warmer than yesterday.

Cool enough for a jacket Friday morning but we’ll climb back to 60 right around noon. This won’t be as warm as the 70s we got earlier this week but certainly nice and normal for the season. Today will be a good opportunity for yardwork. I’d say get as much done as you can today since we’ll have more rain over the weekend.

We’ll have some dry time early Saturday if you have anything you need to get done. Rain will be developing by noon and we’ll have scattered showers and isolated storms throughout the afternoon and evening. Rain will be heavy at times so it is possible in places that we get double the amounts we had gotten with Thursday’s rain.

Rain could continue into Sunday morning but will be exiting Sunday around lunchtime so you can be outside that afternoon as long as you take into account you’ll have puddles to deal with and it’ll be cooler. Monday looks rather nice with highs back into the low 60s before more storms Tuesday and Wednesday.