Quiet and seasonal week, mild into the holiday weekend

INDIANAPOLIS – Good morning! We are starting off frosty and cold with temperatures in the 20s as you head out the door. We warm up into the 40s with plenty of sunshine today. We are quiet for much of this week.

Monday will be warmer with temperatures topping off in the middle 40s under sun and clouds. Overnight lows again will be in the upper 20s with mostly starry skies. Another frosty night is likely.

Tuesday temperatures will top off in the lower 40s with a few clouds and overnight lows in the upper 20s. A weak and quiet cold front will come in overnight, bringing just cooler temperatures for Wednesday.

Wednesday will be sunny but cooler with temperatures in the upper 30s and overnight lows in the 20s.

The dry and seasonal stretch of weather will continue into the holiday weekend with temperatures in the 30s and 40s. There looks to be a slight chance for rain on Friday. Christmas is looking warm with highs in the 40s & 50s!

What are the chances of a White Christmas in Indy this year? Zero.