We may have started off the day with areas of frost and chilly temperatures, but the weather will improve today as highs rise back near seasonal levels. Skies will stay mostly sunny as highs climb into the upper 50s and lower 60s.

Temperatures will not drop as much overnight due to a wind shift that will occur. Winds out of the southwest after midnight will keep the milder air at the surface. As a result, lows will drop into the lower to mid-40s versus the lower 30s.

The strong southerly breeze tomorrow will aid in a quick warm-up for the Ohio Valley. Highs will reach the upper 70s Wednesday and eventually into the lower 80s on Thursday. You will have many opportunities to get outside and do yardwork while the weather is warm.

Rain and storm chances are going to increase Thursday evening ahead of an approaching cold front. The thunderstorm activity may produce and isolated gusty storm as it first moves into central Indiana. The boundary will keep showers around into Friday morning as cooler air channels into the area. Prepare for unseasonably cool weather for the weekend with highs close to the 50° mark.