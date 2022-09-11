INDIANAPOLIS – A cold front moves through and we experience a brief drop in temperatures for a few days in Indiana. Then, it’s back to the sunshine and seasonal weather.

Monday at a glance

Monday rain chances

Widely scattered rain showers will linger into Monday with a low pressure system overhead. The passage of a cold front leaves behind a few showers along with cooler temperatures to start the week.

The thermometer keeps dropping–before another warm-up!

A cold front will drop our temperatures down into the lower 70s at the start of the week. Highs may even drop into the upper 60s as we head into Monday. Then a return of seasonal air is back by the middle of next week.

Indianapolis 7-day forecast

After our brief cooling spree, it will get hot with plenty of sunshine as we wrap the week up and begin our weekend once again!