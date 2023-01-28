INDIANAPOLIS – Get ready for the cold air to arrive at the start of the upcoming week!

Sunday at a glance

Average high temperatures NOW warming!

Today is the first day that our average high temperature starts to increase after hitting our coldest stretch of highs (statistically)!



And it does so from here on out through the summer along these dates :)



Ps–we're nearly done with 2/3 months of meteorological winter🤩 #INwx pic.twitter.com/EJScRwyKla — Alyssa Andrews (@HoosierLyss) January 28, 2023

Light rain makes into the overnight

Saturday night, see periods of a rain to snow mix. This will mainly be on the rain-focused side of mixed precipitation late on Saturday evening. Although, areas farther north will maintain the cooler temperatures and receive light snow. Be ready for the ground to be a little wet when you wake up Sunday morning!

Monday morning showers

Another round of a quick wintry mix will swoop in late Sunday night into early Monday morning. Periods of light snow showers are possible across Indianapolis, as well as flurries whisking by through the early morning hours. Some slick spots on the road are also possible with mixed precipitation and freezing temperatures!