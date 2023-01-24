If you’re heading out Tuesday morning, be wary of slick spots. Many of them have developed on the interstates this morning, leading to many accidents. Overall, we have one more quiet day before a winter storm will bring heavy snowfall and gusty winds to central Indiana. A Winter Storm Warning was issued ahead of this storm Tuesday morning. It will be in effect from 1 a.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesday.

Take advantage of the milder, quiet weather for today to get any of your last minute errands done. We’ll see partly sunny skies and temperatures that will peak near 40-degrees this afternoon.

Clouds thicken tonight but we should stay mainly dry until after midnight. A few isolated light showers can’t be ruled out early but this storm system will get going past 12 a.m. when it arrives in our southern counties as a rain/snow mix. The precipitation will quickly advance north through the early morning hours and change over to snow. Heavy snow rates will reduce visibility and lead to difficult travel conditions.

The morning commute will likely be messy, so use extra caution if you must travel. Snow will start easing late in the morning but we keep scattered snow showers around and gusty winds.

Widespread snow of more than 3″ is expected across central Indiana with a heavier, wide band of snow impacting the heart of the state. Some locations could see as much as 8″ of snowfall by early Thursday morning.

Scattered light, snow showers will continue at times as we head through Thursday and Friday. We keep the snowy pattern around as rain changing to snow will be back by the end of the weekend.