A tornado was confirmed by emergency management in Rush County Wednesday.

Radar image of tornado warning for Rush County on Wednesday, June 8th, 2022

Confirming structural damage along with tree damage just west of Arlington, IN. The storm that moved through had a confirmed tornado. I’ll have pictures in a minute here… — Tucker Antico (@tuckerweather) June 8, 2022

The National Weather Service issued a tornado warning for a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado in Rush County at 4:13 p.m. located near Rushville, moving east at 25 mph. A debris signature was seen on radar with a couplet near Highway-52.

By 4:30 p.m. emergency management confirmed a tornado on the ground.

Storm Reports in Rush County

This storm caused damage to the roof of the Posey Township volunteer fire department. This damage was reported by first responders. This gives the storm a tornado tag possible.

There is also a report of damage to trees at the 9100 block W Arlington.

The National Weather Service does storm survey damage in the days following a storm. Based on the damage that is present, they determine whether a tornado touched down and assign it a rating.

Fire department in Arlington

Trees and debris on the road

Trees and debris on the other side of N County Rd 700 W, also in Arlington.