A lot is on tap throughout Central Indiana through the end of the work week and into the weekend. We have the hottest and most humid air of the season on tap. That will also start off with poor air quality and a few storms, too.

Storm Chances Tonight

The muggy conditions have moved in and it helped fuel a few downpours and storms very early today and into the afternoon. Luckily with remnants of those lines sticking around in spots, the atmospheric ‘cap’ has held a solid lid on our atmosphere and prevented too much instability to occur.

We’re watching to see what goes on well north of Indianapolis for any storms. A line from Fort Wayne to Detroit is more likely to see more organized activity, some of which could impact our northern counties anytime after 9-10 p.m. It’s these areas that are under a level two Slight Risk for severe weather. If a storm were to turn severe, hail and gusty winds are the biggest threats. Most of us around the Indy metro are likely to stay dry, but it’s possible a few showers could occur. We’ll watch the activity through the evening.

Air Quality Action Day Thursday

Combined with the upcoming heat and more wildfire smoke, Indiana is under an Air Quality Alert for Thursday as AQI levels will likely reach the “Sensitive for Some” group. Use of AC units is encouraged along with carpooling and avoiding gas-powered equipment. These conditions will likely last into portions of Friday, too. Limit time outside if you can as the poor air quality combined with some of Indiana’s hottest air over the last decade will make it less than ideal to be outside.

The heat (and humidity) is on

The expanding heat dome is here and Central Indiana already got a taste of it today. In fact, dew points at the Indy Airport reached 75° this afternoon, which is the muggiest dew point we’ve seen all year. Indy also has not had a day where a high of 90°+ and a low of 70°+ occurred. On average, this occurs around June 25 and the latest it ever happened was July 28, 2015. This will likely occur for the first time tomorrow and then be repeated on Friday.

The normal 1st 90+/70+ is 6/25, (although it occurred on 5/21/1941, and not at all in 2004). The last year with no 90+/70+ this late was 2015 (reached on 7/28). #INwx — NWS Indianapolis (@NWSIndianapolis) July 26, 2023

High temperatures in the mid-to-upper 90s are in store for both Thursday and Friday. Heat index values Thursday likely 98° to 105° and hotter Friday with values of 100° to 107°. With that in mind, a Heat Advisory has been issued for the entirety of our viewing area on both days. If you must be outside, have lots of water handy and spend lots of time in the shade.

Forecast Heat Index Thursday Forecast Heat Index Friday

A few late day thunderstorms in spots are possible due to the heat on Thursday but most will remain dry. More storms are likely to return late Friday and through the day Saturday. Storms will come ahead of a front that will drop our temperatures and give us relief from the humidity.