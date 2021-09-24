Plenty of sunshine for today; showers chances rise overnight

It was a chilly start to Friday as lows fell to the lower to mid-40s across the area. Skies are mostly clear with high pressure settling over the Ohio Valley. We will stay dry today with temperatures turning comfortable for the afternoon. Highs will reach into the lower to mid-70s!

A few more clouds will build into central Indiana this evening as our next storm system approaches. We should stay dry tonight for high school football games. Temperatures will fall into the lower 60s by the end of the games this evening and will bottom out in the mid-50s.

A fast-moving cold front is going to sweep over the state tonight and it’ll bring another round of showers. We will likely have rainfall linger through mid-Saturday morning, then skies will quickly clear out in the afternoon! Up to 0.50” of rain is possible with this system.

Temperatures will become warmer through the weekend and into next week. Highs in the mid-80s return to central Indiana next Tuesday!