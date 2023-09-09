After the hot and humid Labor Day weekend Central Indiana had, this weekend so far has been the polar opposite. High temperatures today in the mid-70s and steady dew points right around 60º made it very comfortable outside. You can expect more of the same on Sunday until we track some changes to next week.

Have the sunscreen handy on Sunday as UV indices will be in the “very high” range especially if you will be outside in the afternoon for extended periods of time. You can expect mostly sunny skies and highs right around 80º across Central Indiana. Even more great conditions will last to start the workweek before we see some changes.

Starting overnight Monday and on Tuesday, an approaching cold front will bring the region some shower and isolated thunderstorms. Highs on Tuesday will still be below normal in the lower 70s before the front passes. Ahead of it, the wet hours on Tuesday will outweigh the dry ones. Especially in the late morning and through the afternoon, have umbrellas handy. At this point, severe weather is not expected.

After that, expect cooler-than-normal temperatures to move in but it will come with another extended sunny stretch. Thanks to northwest flow returning, highs on Wednesday and Thursday will hover around 70º with lower 70s by Friday. Small rain chances get reintroduced to the forecast on Saturday.