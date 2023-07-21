The official high temperature of 79° for Indianapolis on Friday definitely was a refreshing way to end the week. Overnight lows in several spots may even dip into the 50s tonight and then again Saturday night. This means you can give your air conditioners a well-deserved break because they will be needed in double overtime next week.

Rain chances this weekend will be on the lower side. While a stray shower is possible throughout the afternoon Saturday, a slightly higher rain chance exists during the afternoon hours on Sunday. Highs on Saturday will be in the low-to-mid 80s and closer to the mid-80s on Sunday. That’s because the Jet Stream dipped a bit south and we have drier, cooler Canadian air giving us comfortable temperatures and humidity levels.

If you’ve been tuning in during the recent weeks, you’ve heard Weather Authority Meteorologists use the term “Heat Dome” as this core of heat is bringing sweltering temperatures from California all the way through the northern portions of Florida. The dip in the jet stream has kept that big-time heat away from Central Indiana. However, this is going to change next week.

We’ll start to warm up on Monday with highs in the upper 80s and we’ll flirt with 90° starting on Tuesday. The heat is just getting started from there! Temperatures a good 10-12° above normal getting well into the 90s will move into Central Indiana starting in the middle of next week. This will be the hottest air we’ve seen in 2023. Indy has had six days of 90°+ for high temperatures and we’ll definitely be adding to this number.