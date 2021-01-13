Pleasant Wednesday; wintry mix end of week

Tuesday’s sunshine was a welcome break from the gloom we’ve had over the last month. We’ll have more sunshine today before more clouds arrive this evening.

A southwest breeze will pick up and pump in mild air again. That’ll help us get ten degrees above average this afternoon.

A wintry mix will arrive Thursday night. First, that’ll be rain showers.

By Friday morning the rain will transition to light snow. Snow chances linger through the weekend and snow totals look to be minimal.

Most of Central Indiana will get less than 2″ of snow when all is said and done. We should still anticipate difficulty on the roads Friday as the system gets its footing over Indiana.

Temperatures will get much colder after this brief pop into the 40s today and Thursday.