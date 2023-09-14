Temperatures once again a smidge below normal in the mid-to-upper 70s felt quite nice across Central Indiana this Thursday. High pressure dominated our atmosphere to give us mostly sunny skies and an overall comfortable day. It did start off on a chilly note with many hometowns seeing lows in the 40s. I don’t think temperatures will drop that low tonight but a few spots in the 40s are again possible along with patchy fog.

Low Temperatures Thursday

A fantastic Friday is on tap with temperatures once again in the upper 70s and lots of sunshine. Hitting 80° is entirely possible on Saturday as we’ll start the day sunny but introduce more clouds in the afternoon and evening.

Rain chances go up overnight and continue into Sunday ahead of our next cold front. Sunday will not be a washout and I do think many portions of Central Indiana won’t even see a drop. The rain will be an overnight activity continuing on a very scattered basis through the afternoon. Otherwise a bit cooler in the low-to-mid 70s Sunday with partly to mostly cloudy skies.

Futureview Saturday Night

Futureview overnight into Sunday AM

Futureview Sunday Midday

Precipitation Forecast Temperature Departures Sunday

After Sunday’s cold front, we’ll slowly start to rebound in our temperatures as the cooler northwest flow gradually exits the Midwest. Winds will start to shift and come out of the south-southwest on Tuesday which will help usher in some late-summer warmth in here. This will come as the jet stream buckles and the hot dome expands once again. 80s are forecast starting Tuesday and near the mid-80s for Wednesday and Thursday.

Temperature Departures Wednesday

Once the pattern change arrives, the warmer pattern will likely stay through the end of September with above-normal temperatures very much favored in the forecast.