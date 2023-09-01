August felt like it flew by, right? Now that we’re into September, it’s a big-time cooling month and a month where we continue to lose daylight. Not to mention that on average, September in Indianapolis received two days with highs of 90° or higher. For those who aren’t ready to put fall into view yet, this forecast is for you as more 90s and sunshine are in store.

We’re starting September on a seasonable note Friday. Highs will be right around normal with a forecast highs of 83° with abundant sunshine. There is lots of football happening across the Hoosier State starting tonight with high school football and several colleges playing this weekend. The weather will be perfect.

After today, Saturday will begin the transition to a warmer pattern that will hold through Labor Day and into the first full week of September. We’re starting to see upper-level ridging occur once again with an expanding hot dome. That will usher in the heat and some humidity starting Sunday and into next week.

Forecast highs in the lower 90s return to the forecast Sunday and stick through Labor Day Monday. Highs will approach the mid-90s for Tuesday and Wednesday throughout Central Indiana. While it will be hot, it will NOT be as humid compared to last week’s heat wave. Dew Points will approach the 70° mark, making it more of an “air you can wear” pattern but not as bad.

Muggy Meter Forecast

Temperature Departures Labor Day

Highs in the 90s are forecast Sunday-Thursday and while it will be hot, I don’t think we’ll be in record-breaking territory. Storm chances return by midweek next week.