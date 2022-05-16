Showers and thunderstorms traveled over central Indiana last night. When the storms first arrived in western Indiana Sunday evening, they were strong to severe. However, the storms were slow-moving, and they ended up weakening the cells as they prorogated over the area.

The showers and storms have now moved into Ohio and skies are already clearing out. There is going to be plenty of sunshine today and northwesterly winds will bring in cooler temperatures. Highs will be more seasonal for mid-May and climb into the mid-70s this afternoon.

Clear skies will persist overnight and Tuesday as a high-pressure system slides over the Ohio Valley. Temperatures will trend a touch warmer tomorrow with highs nearing the 80° mark.

Changes arrive midweek as a storm system brings another round of rain and thunderstorms. The activity will become scattered over the state, especially heading into the afternoon. Much warmer weather returns at the end of the workweek with upper 80s back into central Indiana!