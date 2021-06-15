Pleasant day ahead; sunny stretch underway

We are tracking beautiful weather this Tuesday! Lows this morning dipped down into upper 50s across central Indiana with dew points near the 50° mark. Dew points below 60 degrees make the air feel less humid and more comfortable, which will be the case throughout the day.

It will be a great day to visit a pool with full sunshine on tap and seasonal highs in the lower 80s! High pressure over the lower Great Lakes will provide the state with dry conditions today and tonight.

The weather looks great for those going to watch the Indianapolis Indians this evening. Mostly clear as temperatures drop to the mid-70s at the end of the game.

The sunny stretch will continue through this Thursday with afternoon highs trending upward. The heat and humidity will create a sticky-feel by Friday as highs rise near 90 degrees. Storm chances also arrive at the end of the week.