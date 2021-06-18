PHOTOS | Severe weather in central Indiana

  • Hail in New Palestine via Rebecca Elkins
  • New Palestine hail via Morgan Ronan
  • Golfball-sized hail in Lawrence. Photo//John Dobrozsi
  • Hail in Lawrence Photo//Dascha Rhodes
  • Hail ball from Ingalls near Fortville Photo//Amy Esselborn
  • Hail from near Castleton Square Mall. (Photo//Adam Good)
  • Storm damage from NE Jay County (Photo//Jaiden Watson)
  • Jay County damage via Josh Stephenson
  • Damage in Markleville
Severe weather swept through central Indiana Friday night, bringing strong winds, hail, thunderstorms and tornado warnings to several counties.

See photos from our viewers in the gallery above.

