The winter storm has arrived to central Indiana this Monday morning! Roads are already snow-covered and difficult to drive on after seeing the initial wave of snow that arrived overnight. The light, steady snow will continue through the morning rush hour and could quickly drop 1” to 3” of snow by the late morning hours. The Winter Storm Warning remains in effect through 7 AM Tuesday.

This is the first of two waves that we will see today. The activity this morning will wind down a bit near the lunch hour before the second, more potent round of snow moves in the state. The heavy snow this morning is still traveling over Arkansas and moving into the Mid-South. It will gradually approach from the south this afternoon and is expected to move in after 3 PM near downtown Indy.