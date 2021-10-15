Periods of rain and storms today; much cooler for the weekend

It’s a soggy close to our work week. While we will have periods of dry time today, still keep the rain gear handy. Showers and storms will be off and on from the morning into the evening. Heavy rain fell overnight and early Friday morning. 24-hour rainfall estimates that some locations have received over 2″ of rainfall. Since midnight, Indianapolis has already recorded 0.81″ of rain. The record for today’s date is 1.14″ in Indianapolis. With plenty of more rain to come later, we could possibly be in for a record breaking day.

If you’re looking for some dry time to get out and walk the dog, or do any other outdoor activities, your best bet will be during the late morning and afternoon hours. Showers are expected to still be in the area at that time, but they’ll be isolated to widely scattered in nature.

The lull in the rain during the early part of the day will help allow some instability to build into the area. This will help fuel thunderstorm activity by late afternoon and the evening. Upper level dynamics will become more favorable for the potential of some strong to severe thunderstorms during the evening hours. The primary threat with storm develop will be damaging winds but a couple rotating storms can’t be completely ruled out. Stay weather aware this evening.

In the wake of a passing cold front, showers will clear out early Saturday and we’ll be experiencing much cooler temperatures. We’ll start Saturday morning off in the upper 40s and struggle to reach 60° by the afternoon. Gusty northwest winds on Saturday will also lead to it feeling rather chilly outside, especially compared to the stretch of above average warmth we’ve been feeling. Winds die down late Saturday and temperatures start to moderate as we get into the back half of the weekend and start a new week. In fact, we’ll even warm back to the mid 70s by early next week.