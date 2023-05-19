INDIANAPOLIS – A few rain showers are in the forecast this evening. Then it’s nothing but sunshine for the following week!

Friday night rain showers

We start this Friday off dry with plenty of sunshine. Then clouds start to fill in later this afternoon. Rain showers are on the way for this evening commute. A few isolated thunderstorms may be embedded in a line of showers that sweeps through after 6 p.m. tonight. These showers will not be a wash-out by any means, but do plan on several periods of good downpours tonight.

Then it’s back to the dry skies!

This weekend will be the start of a very dry stretch of weather. Only 9% cloud coverage Saturday afternoon around 2 p.m. This sunshine sticks around for the remainder of the weekend and well into the start of next week!

Saturday forecast

We’ll get the weekend started with gorgeous weather. Not only will we have dry skies, but plenty of sunshine will be overhead throughout the day. High temperatures will rise to right around the 70 degree mark. Then we expect clear skies over night and slightly cooler air into Sunday morning.