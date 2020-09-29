Patchy fog, much colder around central Indiana

You’ll want a sweater this morning! We’ve been running 10-20 degrees colder than yesterday morning so quite the difference. We really should be dropping to lows just in the 50s this time of the year but most of us have already seen the 40s. The coldest air since early May will arrive Friday morning.

We can’t completely rule out a stray shower this afternoon but very few of us will actually get anything. We got less than a tenth of an inch of rain in Indianapolis on Monday; our monthly deficit is still well over two and a half inches.

Temperatures will stay below average for the full week. We will have lots of drytime. The next good chance for rain isn’t until Sunday.