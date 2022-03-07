INDIANAPOLIS — Overnight and morning rain has led to high waters across central Indiana, even leaving some motorists stuck.

In Indianapolis, IMPD responded to a report of a disabled vehicle on Massachusetts Avenue near Valley Avenue (near east side) around 4:30 a.m.

Vehicle in high water on Mass Ave

We also saw nasty conditions at the Keystone/Kessler intersection with high water very visible.

There was also high water reported on the North Split – specifically the ramp to W. Michigan Street.

According to the National Weather Service, around 2 inches of rain fell overnight across parts of central Indiana.

If you come across standing water on the road, the best course of action is to turn around.