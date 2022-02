INDIANAPOLIS – Our record low-temperature record and record rain record both go back over 100 years!

Record high: 76° (2000)

Record low: -7° (1900)

Record precipitation: 2.35″ (1890)

Record snowfall: 7.8″ (1965)

Back in 1965, a snowstorm brought 12.5″ to Indianapolis on the 24th and 25th.