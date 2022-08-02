INDIANAPOLIS – Temperatures today will top off in the lower 90s across central Indiana. While it will be hot, it will not be the hottest temperature we have seen on this date.
- Record high temperature: 98° (1888)
- Record low temperature: 52° (1927)
- Record rainfall: 2.53″ (1899)
It will be a quiet day with a mix of sun and clouds this afternoon. That has not always been the case on this date. Back in 1980, severe thunderstorm winds tore a roof off a home and moved it onto a highway in Sullivan County!