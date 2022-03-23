A Severe Thunderstorm Watch is in effect for east central Indiana until 9pm. Large hail and damaging winds are our primary threats, however, the severe weather threat is diminishing. A few heavy downpours will still be possible this evening.

Rain is also in the forecast for the next two days. The rain during that timeframe will not be as heavy as what we saw today. Expect less than a quarter-inch of rain. Although the rain will be light, standing water and minor flooding will continue. The rain will also cool us down. High temperatures will be in the 40s Thursday and Friday.

We’ll get a chance to dry out this weekend with highs staying in the 40s and lows near freezing. Expect clouds with morning sprinkles and flurries on Saturday. Sunshine returns Sunday and we’ll stay dry through early next week with our next chance for rain moving in Tuesday.

Flooding will be the primary severe weather threat this evening.

March has been a wet month so far.





Scattered showers will be likely Thursday.

Gusty winds will stay with us through Thursday.





Scattered showers will be likely Friday.

Rain fall amounts will be light through Friday afternoon.

Temperatures will stay cool through the weekend.