Our warmup continues; late week shake-up

What a change! Tuesday brought much more pleasant weather to the state. We finally broke free from that temperature inversion that’s been keeping us very cloudy for much of early January. Along with that sunshine, southwesterly winds also helped send temperatures back above average. Indianapolis spent 3 straight days below freezing. However, temperatures on Tuesday jumped into the upper 30s and lower 40s, running ~15° warmer than they were Monday afternoon.

Mostly clear skies will remain through the rest of the evening as temperatures drop into the lower 30s through the evening and into the upper 20s by early Wednesday.

More clouds move in early Wednesday but we’ll still get to enjoy plenty of sunshine as well. We’ll even warm up a few more degrees by the afternoon, with highs peaking in the mid and upper 40s.

The milder conditions don’t last long. Thursday will be a mild but windy day as we’ll be looking ahead to the next system that will bring another shake-up to our weather pattern. Rain arrives late Thursday night, changing to snow showers on Friday as much cooler air flows into the state.