Sunny streak continues; tracking our next chance for rain

Indianapolis has started 2021 with six weekends with either rain or snow and only three completely dry weekends. The first four days of March have been cloud free with 85% of possible sunshine. We will continue our streak of clear days through the weekend with a warming trend. Highs will be in the 40s through Sunday.

Warmer temperatures will arrive next week with highs near 60 degree Monday and in the mid-60s Tuesday. After a dry start to the week, we’ll finally see our first chance for rain this month, next Wednesday and Thursday. As of right now, up to a half-inch of rain is expected.

We’ve had abundant sunshine this month.

We have had only three dry weekends this year.

Temperatures will rise above average by Sunday.

Our next chance for rain will come late next week.

Spring begins in two weeks.