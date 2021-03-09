Our streak of sunny days will end with clouds and rain

March has started with nine, sunny days in a row with 76% of possible sunshine. Tuesday was our third day this month with highs in the 60s and so far this is the warmest week of the year. Temperatures in the mid-60s are more common for central Indiana in late April and highs are expected to stay in the mid-60s through Thursday.

Our sunny streak will end Wednesday as we’ll see mostly cloudy skies. Wind gusts up to 35 mph will be likely Wednesday along with a chance for a few spotty showers.

Heavy rain and thunderstorms will soak the state Thursday as a cold front approaches. Rain will continue through Friday, and up to a half-inch of rain is likely.

We’ll find it cooler behind the cold front with highs in the 50s Friday. Sunshine will return this weekend with highs near 50 degrees. While the temperatures won’t be as mild as earlier in the week, we will still be above average for this time of year.

March is off to a sunny start.

Temperatures will stay mild for the rest of the week.

Expect gusty winds Wednesday.

Heavy rain is likely Thursday.

Daylight Saving Time starts this weekend.

Don’t forget to change your batteries this weekend.