Our October showers will continue for a few more days

October is Indiana’s 5th sunniest month with and average of 61% of possible sunshine. For the first week of the month we’ve only had 20% of possible sunshine. The extra cloud cover has meant extra precipitation. With measurable rainfall for the four of the first six days of the month, October is off to a wet start. The average precipitation for October is 3.22″, and we’ve already had over an inch of rain. We’ll stay cloudy this afternoon, and a few showers are possible overnight.

The low pressure system sitting over the Ohio Valley will push a warm front north of the state over the next 48 hours. Rain a few thunderstorms will continue as this passes through and up to an inch of rain is likely. No severe storms are expected this week, but under some of the scattered thunderstorms, heavier rain is possible.

High pressure will build over the region this weekend. This will bring sunny, dry weather along with warmer high temperatures in the 80s.

