Our mild and unsettled pattern continues

It’s a wet and dreary Saturday evening. Low pressure nearby along with a frontal boundary over southern Indiana may have caused you to move any of your outdoor plans this afternoon, to indoors. As the center of the Low tracks northeast overnight, chances for showers and storms will continue.

We’ve picked up quite a bit of rainfall in a short amount of time on Saturday. Radar estimates that more than 2″ of rain fell in some of our southern and eastern counties.

Scattered showers will continue overnight with some thunderstorms at times. Plan on a mostly cloudy start to Sunday with a few lingering showers in the area.

There will be periods of dry time Sunday morning and early afternoon, but additional widely scattered showers will return. As the Low tracks northeast, it will wrap additional rain in behind it for Sunday afternoon and evening. A few thunderstorms are possible.

Our mild but unsettled weather pattern will continue into early next week as we will see additional chances for rain and storms Monday, with highs only in the upper 70s much of next week.