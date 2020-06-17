Our long, dry stretch will continue along with warmer temperatures and higher humidity

Summer starts at 5:44pm on Saturday and right on cue the the heat and humidity are starting to build. We’ll find it sunny, warmer and more humid through Saturday with highs near 90 degrees. After a wet start to June we haven’t had measurable rainfall in the past 13 days and our extended stretch of dry weather will continue through the rest of the work week. Our next chance for scattered thunderstorms will not come until late this weekend.

June is off to a warm start.

June is off to a dry start.

Summer begins this weekend.

We’ll have a chance for scattered t-storms on Sunday.

Be careful in the heat this week.

Be sure to double check the back seat for kids and pets.