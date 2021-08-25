Our heat wave rolls on; a Heat Advisory issued for this afternoon

It’s going to be another very hot and humid day! Temperatures will rise to the low and mid 90s this afternoon. A Heat Advisory is in effect from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m. Wednesday. Heat index values up to 105° are possible. Be sure to take breaks from the heat if you have to spend extended time outdoors.

Reminder: it can turn dangerously hot in your car very quickly. In conditions like today, with the windows up and the AC off, the temperature in your vehicle can rise to ~115° after only 15 minutes and ~130! after 30 minutes.

We’ve seen a few showers and thunderstorms this morning. However, most of the area has still been rain free. We need the rain. Since mid-July, Indianapolis has only seen just over 1/3″ of rain. That’s nearly 4″ short of the rainfall we should have seen between July 18th and now.

A few isolated to widely scattered showers and thunderstorms are possible throughout the day. While the risk of severe weather is low, an isolated strong, gusty thunderstorm containing hail can’t be ruled out.

It will remain and hot and humid into the weekend with highs in the 90s continuing on. It’s not until early next week that temperatures drop back to more seasonal levels.